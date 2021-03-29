RSO: Man shoots at deputies after pursuit in Cabazon Sunday afternoon

Crime

Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at Riverside County Sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon in Cabazon.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the incident started at approximately 5:17 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of negligent discharge of a firearm around the area of Chino Road and Ramon Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, a 52-year-old, fled the area and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near 12100 Morongo Road, at which point the suspect shot at the deputies. No injuries were reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and armored rescue vehicles responded to the area to assist the deputies. Authorities believed the suspect was barricaded inside a home. All surrounding homes were evacuated.

Several unsuccessful attempts were made to get the suspect exit the residents. The Hazardous Device Team deployed a robot to make entry into the home. The robot located the adult male, who eventually surrendered to deputies.

The suspect was arrested and booked into custody for attempted murder on a peace officer. The Sheriff's Department confirmed the suspect is not a tribal member.

As part of our policy, we will not publish the suspect name or photo until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigation Detail assumed the investigation. This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Moody at (760) 393-3500.

