Arizona woman arrested in connection with Indio hotel murder

Crime

A woman from Arizona has been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old found at a motel in Indio last month.

The murder happened back on March 31, 2021 at the City Center Motel on Indio Boulevard. Police found Ashley Brito, 27, of Thousand Palms was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a room at the hotel.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect, who was located early in the morning on Monday at a motel in El Centro. The suspect had already been arrested by El Centro Police for unrelated charges, but officers later learned she had provided a false identity at the hotel.

The suspect has been transferred to Indio Police and has been booked into county jail facing murder charges.

As part of the newsroom's policy, we will not publish the suspect's name or photo until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Justino Perez at (760) 391-4117 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).