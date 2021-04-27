Warrant issued for second person in deadly bail agent shooting

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced a second person is now wanted in connection with a deadly shooting involving a bail agent last week.

On Friday, a bail agent shot and killed David Spann, 33, at a residence in the 100 block of East Via Escuela. Sgt. Richard Carroll said that although Spann was wanted by a bail agency, there was no warrant for his arrest by law enforcement.

The bail agent involved in the shooting was "not property licensed'' as a bail agent, and was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history, sheriff's officials said.

The bail agent was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Department announced that there is now an arrest warrant out for Lisa Vargas, 53.

Authorities said Vargas was identified as having helped the bail agent involved in the shooting. Vargas is currently wanted by investigators for her alleged involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is also asked to contact Riverside Sheriff Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or District Attorney Investigator Munoz at (951) 955-5506.