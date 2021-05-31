Deputy shot in Yucca Valley, suspect killed in a shootout

Crime

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy remains in serious condition after being shot following a pursuit of a suspect in Yucca Valley.

The incident began at around 12:33 p.m., when deputies spotted a man driving a motorcycle without license plates in the area of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said.

The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcyclist but they failed to yield and pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver bailed out of the motorcycle in the area of Dumosa and Sunnyslope Drive & fled into the desert area nearby.

.@sheriffmcmahon provides an update on the incident in #YuccaValley pic.twitter.com/Sl9IOHllKO — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021

McMahon said the deputies spotted the abandoned motorcycle and when they searched the area, the suspect started shooting at the responding deputies.

A deputy was struck by the gunfire. He was airlifted to the hospital and is currently in serious condition, McMahon announced.

McMahon said deputies were able to locate the suspect, who once again started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, additional details are expected to be released later.

