Two officers injured, suspect dead in Highland; Possibly related to Tuesday’s deputy shooting

Crime

Two San Bernardino Police Department officers are down after a takedown of a suspect who is believed to have been involved in the shooting of a deputy on Tuesday.

KABC's Rob McMillan was told by police that both officers are alert. They were both taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect in this incident is dead, KABC reports.

The shooting happened in the area of Base Line Street & Victoria Avenue in Highland.

The shooting comes nearly 24 hours after a 27-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop in San Bernardino.

The deputy was shot in the arm with shrapnel causing injuries to his face. He was alert and awake when taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was not identified by police at the time, however, he is believed to be a man in his 20s.