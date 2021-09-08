Watch Live: Suspect in two Palm Springs murders arrested

Crime

Authorities announced a suspect has been arrested for two murders that took place months apart in Palm Springs

Luis Florez Cantor was arrested in connection with the killings of Jennifer Dillon, 59, and Joseph Rajczi, 80.

Authorities said Cantor is already in custody on a separate charge of resisting arrest. Evidence discovered at both murder scenes linked Cantor to the crimes. There were no specifics on the crimes, police said Cantor did not have any known links to Dillon or Rajczi.

A possible motive for the crimes has not been established.

Dillon was found dead inside her home on January 25, 2021.

Jennifer Dillon

"There was blood; I could see some blood and she wasn't moving," said Annette Baine, her neighbor. "Her arm was kind of twisted weird."

Dillon’s death was initially not investigated as a homicide.

"I'm listening to the coroner tell me that, 'Jenny, was she ill? Did she have heart problems? It looks like she passed out. Maybe she had a heart attack. Something happened; she fell and it killed her,'" said Athena Kelly, Dillon’s wife. "There’s no way in the world anyone a normal person wouldn't see that the house was ransacked. My home was torn apart."

Rajczi, a holocaust survivor and local business owner, was found dead in a home on Via Colusa near Hermosa Drive on July 30, 2021.

At first, Rajczi’s death was ruled an “unattended death” however after a few days it became a homicide investigation.

"It's very disconcerting, it's very scary to know that something like this is happening in the neighborhood," Richard Khanbegian, a neighbor, told News Channel 3

