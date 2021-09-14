Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; 2nd suspect charged for harboring fugitive

Crime

A suspect accused of shooting a man who was found dead near the Desert Hot Springs Police station has been charged with murder.

Daniel Ray Martinez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs has officially been charged in a murder of a man identified as "Javier T." on Sept. 8.

Officers found Javier with multiple gunshots wounds in the front parking lot of the police station at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 8, according to DHSPD. Officers attempted life-saving measures and called for medical assistance. Javier was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was located and arrested in San Diego County the next day. He is currently booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's office charged Martinez with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In addition, a second suspect, identified as Jesus Gabriel Pena, 39, has been charged for harboring Martinez after the deadly shooting, court documents show.

County jail records also show that Pena was arrested by DHSPD on Sept. 9. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he is being held in lieu of bail.

Pena is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.