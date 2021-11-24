Residents evacuated as standoff underway at La Quinta apartment complex

Residents are being evacuated from an apartment complex in La Quinta due to a stand-off underway in a home, authorities told News Channel 3 crew at the scene.

The incident is underway right now at the Silver Hawk Apartments on the 50-600 block of Eisenhower Drive.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the incident began at approximately 1:14 p.m. Deputies initially responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was not injured but deputies learned that the had suspect brandished a handgun.

A SWAT team, K9 units, and helicopter are at the scene to assist deputies.

