Police investigate homicide in Desert Hot Springs

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city Wednesday night.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road.

Police have closed Ironwood Drive from Ocotillo Road to Mark Drive. Northbound and Southbound Mesquite Avenue is closed at Ironwood Drive.

There were additional details on the homicide. We've had multiple residents call and report that there was a shooting in the area.

