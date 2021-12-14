One person in serious condition after being shot in Indio

One person has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being shot in an Indio neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 12:40 p.m. on the 43000 block of Nairobi Drive, south of Avenue 43, in Indio.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no word on a suspect or suspects. Investigators are in the area searching for leads and clues.

