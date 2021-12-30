Portland man charged with murder for deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs

Felony charges were filed today against A 41-year-old man accused of DUI causing injury and murder for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Palm Springs that left one person dead and six others injured.

Andrew Watson Hibbard of Portland, Oregon was arrested Monday at around 5 p.m. following a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said Hibbard, driving a conversion van, was speeding before he crashed into the rear of a Tesla that was stopped at a red light behind three other vehicles on Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road. The impact from the van forced the Tesla into another vehicle causing a chain reaction of collisions.







Leon Reynoso, 36, of Chula Vista was killed in the crash. His sister told News Channel 3 that Reynoso, a former Marine, was in town visiting friends.

On Thursday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Hibbard with one felony count each of murder and DUI causing bodily injury as well as sentence-enhancing allegations of injuring multiple victims.

Police told News Channel 3 on Tuesday that this is Hibbard's third DUI arrest. He had previous DUI arrests in Oregon and Palm Springs.

Hibbard was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $2 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in court.

