Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 7:37 PM
Published 7:11 PM

Shooting investigation underway in Coachella

KESQ

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Coachella neighborhood Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., we received reports from viewers of a heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street.

Sgt. Brandi Swann, public information officer for the Sheriff's Dept., confirmed there was a shooting. There was no other information available at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have the latest information on this investigation tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content