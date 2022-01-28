Shooting investigation underway in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Coachella neighborhood Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., we received reports from viewers of a heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street.

Sgt. Brandi Swann, public information officer for the Sheriff's Dept., confirmed there was a shooting. There was no other information available at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.





Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have the latest information on this investigation tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.