Suspects in downtown Palm Springs shooting charged with attempted homicide

Two men accused of shooting at least two people in Palm Springs early Sunday are expected in court today to face a number of charges.

The shooting was reported at around 1:50 a.m. on the 200 block of S Indian Canyon Drive. Callers told police dispatch that at least two people were struck by gunfire, police said.

Callers told police dispatch that at least two people were struck by gunfire, police said. Two shooting victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Juan Louis Macias, 27, of Desert Hot Springs, and Luis Garcia, 31, of Palm Springs, were arrested within minutes of the initial calls, police said.

Both suspects have been booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. They face multiple charges including attempted homicide. Macias was being held on $1 million bail while Garcia was being held without bail.

The pair is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Palm Springs Police asks any witnesses or anyone with information that could help with this investigation to contact Detective Jimenez at 760-323-8136.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.