Shooting investigation underway in Cathedral City

Police have blocked off roads in a neighborhood after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Cathedral City.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on the 32000 block of Shifting Sands Trail, south of Ramon Road.

A News Channel 3 crew arrived to the scene and found multiple police units with the street blocked off.

Evidence markers on the floor at the scene

There was no word on whether anyone was injured, however, residents tell News Channel 3 that there was at least one person struck by gunfire.

We are working to verify additional information with Cathedral City police.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.