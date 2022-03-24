Shooting investigation underway in Cathedral City
Police have blocked off roads in a neighborhood after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Cathedral City.
The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on the 32000 block of Shifting Sands Trail, south of Ramon Road.
A News Channel 3 crew arrived to the scene and found multiple police units with the street blocked off.
There was no word on whether anyone was injured, however, residents tell News Channel 3 that there was at least one person struck by gunfire.
We are working to verify additional information with Cathedral City police.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
