Desert Hot Springs man arrested in connection with Las Vegas casino manager’s death

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Las Vegas casino manager who was trying to stop a purse snatching.

The man, identified as a 28-year-old, was arrested last Monday in Desert Hot Springs by a Los Angeles police fugitive apprehension team, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield announced on Wednesday.

Police allege that on May 11, the suspect drove a stolen black Mercedes SUV that backed up and ran over 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina, killing her, after she went outside a Dotty’s slot machine parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.

The Desert Hot Springs man faces murder, robbery, battery, and conspiracy charges, Las Vegas court records show.

Records also show that the man is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside pending a May 31 court hearing and his transfer in custody to Las Vegas to face criminal charges.

Schmid was convicted several times since 2015 of felony charges including auto theft, robbery and theft. He was sentenced at least twice to serve time in Nevada state prison, according to court records.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this case.