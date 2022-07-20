One person killed, another injured after shooting in Coachella

One person is dead, another injured after a shooting in a Coachella neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:11 p.m. on the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two people shooting at a vehicle in the area, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3.

Deputies pronounced one person dead at the scene. The other person will be transported to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspects were described as two males wearing all-black clothing. They were last seen heading in the direction of a nearby apartment complex.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.