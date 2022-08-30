Skip to Content
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in a neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Sgt Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the incident started as a dispute between two people. During the dispute, one person was shot. The victim was driven to a nearby Roy Wilson Fire Station in Thousand Palms, where they were pronounced dead by fire officials.

One person has been detained by deputies, Soto confirmed.

San Miguelito and Westchester Drive have been shut down towards Ramon Road as the investigation continues.

