Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 2:11 PM

Border Patrol finds nearly $300K worth of drugs, including colored fentanyl pills, in vehicle at HWY 86 checkpoint

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A woman was arrested after Border Patrol agents found nearly $300,000 worth of meth, heroin, and colored fentanyl pills, in her vehicle at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The arrest happened earlier this week. The woman, a 42-year-old lawful permanent resident, approached the checkpoint driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was then moved to secondary inspection.

The agency revealed that during secondary inspection, the K-9 detection team alerted agents to the rear of the vehicle. Agents inspected the interior and found three large bags containing packages wrapped with tape.

A total of 111 packages, totaling 117 pounds were discovered. Most of the packages contained a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

There was also one package containing a variety of colored pills that tested positive for properties of fentanyl and a small bag of a substance that tested positive for heroin.

After testing the various packages, agents determined the driver was in possession of 117 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $247,338, as well as 179 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $35,800, and 25 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,500.

The vehicle’s driver was then placed under arrest.

The woman, her vehicle, and the various narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content