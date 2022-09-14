Border Patrol finds nearly $300K worth of drugs, including colored fentanyl pills, in vehicle at HWY 86 checkpoint

A woman was arrested after Border Patrol agents found nearly $300,000 worth of meth, heroin, and colored fentanyl pills, in her vehicle at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The arrest happened earlier this week. The woman, a 42-year-old lawful permanent resident, approached the checkpoint driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was then moved to secondary inspection.

The agency revealed that during secondary inspection, the K-9 detection team alerted agents to the rear of the vehicle. Agents inspected the interior and found three large bags containing packages wrapped with tape.

A total of 111 packages, totaling 117 pounds were discovered. Most of the packages contained a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

There was also one package containing a variety of colored pills that tested positive for properties of fentanyl and a small bag of a substance that tested positive for heroin.

After testing the various packages, agents determined the driver was in possession of 117 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $247,338, as well as 179 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $35,800, and 25 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,500.

The vehicle’s driver was then placed under arrest.

The woman, her vehicle, and the various narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.