Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta

Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta.

Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded around 11 a.m. on Thursday to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 79900 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta, according to Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Gutierrez said that Alvarez was allegedly in the process of stealing various power tools when deputies arrived. He allegedly dropped the items and fled from the business, ran through a parking lot and a wash and into a residential community.

Deputies chased Alvarez and subsequently found him hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 80600 block of Veranda Lane, according to Gutierrez.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was being held on $5,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Cpl. Lorton from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team at 760-863-8990.