Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 3:03 PM

Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio

KESQ

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night.

Police said the person was found dead in an alley north of the ABC Recovery Center, which is located on Palm Street. Police were called just before midnight.

Details on the death and the person remain limited. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said there are suspect(s) outstanding.

We are awaiting additional information from the Indio Police Department.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content