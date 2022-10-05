Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night.

Police said the person was found dead in an alley north of the ABC Recovery Center, which is located on Palm Street. Police were called just before midnight.

Details on the death and the person remain limited. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said there are suspect(s) outstanding.

