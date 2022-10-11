Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman

A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder.

Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez.

McIntire, who's being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Ed Baeza, Gonzalez went missing in the first week of December 2020 from her residence in the 3000 block of Crooked Branch Way.

Her loved ones filed a missing person report, and the probe initially uncovered few details. However, Baeza said that as investigators dug deeper, they "suspected foul play," and McIntire became the prime suspect.

The exact relationship between Gonzalez and the defendant was not disclosed, nor were any further details regarding the investigation.

Baeza said that even though detectives couldn't ascertain the whereabouts of the victim's remains, they accrued sufficient evidence to obtain a warrant for McIntire's arrest, culminating in a criminal complaint being filed against him.

The search for Gonzalez's body is ongoing.

According to court records, the defendant has prior convictions for domestic violence and illegal possession of a loaded firearm in public.