Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was rushed to Riverside Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead, sources told KABC.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. during a traffic stop. KABC's Leticia Juarez reports law enforcement was pursuing a suspect on the WB 60.

#Breaking @Rso pursing suspect involved in deputy shooting. It appears the suspect vehicle lost a tire. #Pursuit pic.twitter.com/U5vtnROB5B — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) December 29, 2022

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon.

An RSO deputy has been shot. Sheriff Bianco will be holding a press conference later this afternoon. https://t.co/mTf91qrCMo — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) December 29, 2022

