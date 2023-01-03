Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto.

The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m.

San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area. — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023

There are no further details, including whether there were any injuries, as of 3:30 p.m.

This is the second deputy-involved shooting for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. in less than a week.

On Thursday, Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. Cordero was an 8-year veteran of the agency. His funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 6.