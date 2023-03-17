Skip to Content
Charges filed against DHS man for alleged possession of drugs, AR-15

Felony charges were filed today against a 23-year-old man suspected of possessing cocaine, hallucinogens and a short-barrel AR-15 rifle in Desert Hot Springs.

Arthur Eugene Uribe Jr. of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count each of being in possession of controlled substances while armed, possessing a short-barreled rifle, and two counts of possessing controlled substances for sale, according to court records.

He was set to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force and the California Highway Patrol K-9 Team served a search warrant in the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. During the search, they allegedly found cocaine, psilocybin and the rifle.

Uribe was subsequently arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $30,000 bail.   

Anyone with information on the weapon and narcotics arrest was asked to call CVVCGTF member officer Coddington at 760-836-1600.

