By
Published 3:31 PM

Sunline bus driver stabbed by passenger in Cathedral City

A Sunline bus driver was hospitalized after being stabbed by a passenger Sunday afternoon in Cathedral City, officials confirmed.

The stabbing happened at around 4:30 p.m. at a bus stop on B Street and W Buddy Rogers Avenue, according to Bryan Valenzuela, Deputy Chief Safety Officer for the Sunline Transit Agency.

Valenzuela said there was an altercation between the driver and the passenger just prior to the stabbing.

The driver was transported to the hospital, Valenzuela said. An update on their current condition was not available.

Valenzuela confirmed that the passenger fled the scene. There was no word on whether they were eventually located. The Cathedral City Police Department is handling the investigation. Sunline is fully cooperating with the investigation, Valenzuela noted.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Cathedral City Police Department for updates on the investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

