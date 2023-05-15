Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:15 PM

Police standoff underway at an Indio apartment complex

Viewer Photo

A standoff is underway at an apartment complex in the city of Indio.

The incident got underway at around 11:30 a.m., that's when officers spotted a suspect wanted in a past sexual assault investigation, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Guitron said the suspect ran into a unit at Elms Apartments located on the 82-800 block of Avenue 44 near Towne Ave.

The suspect is inside the unit while officers try to secure a peaceful surrender.

Jesus Reyes

