Arrest made in sexual assault of gay man during Palm Springs dating app hookup

Police have made an arrest in the sexual assault of a gay man during a hookup on a dating app earlier this year in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police confirmed the arrest to News Channel 3 Wednesday afternoon. Additional details will be released within the next hours, a spokesperson noted. The article will be updated with the latest information as soon as it is released.

The attack happened in January. The victim, Rand Snell of St. Petersburg, Florida, spoke about the assault with News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia in late April. Snell said was drugged and assaulted at his hotel by a man during what he expected to be a casual hookup.

"I felt the rush of drugs went into me from behind," Snell said. "It only took a couple of minutes for me to lose control."

Snell was hospitalized, traumatized physically and emotionally

Palm Springs police worked for weeks to track down the suspect, who Snell said is of Turkish origin, in his early 50s, and lives in the Palm Springs or Desert Hot Springs area.

Snell previously said he identified other victims who say they were assaulted by the same man.

