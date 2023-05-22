Woman and minor shot near a Coachella park; Juvenile in custody

A minor was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and another minor near a park in Coachella Monday afternoon.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports at around 6:05 p.m. near Bagdouma Park, which is located on 52nd Avenue and Frederick Street.

A spokesperson for the agency said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no word on whether the two victims were related.

A male juvenile was taken into custody, the agency confirmed. There was no word on whether they were arrested near the scene or in a different location.

Details on the incident remain limited, stay with News Channel 3 for updates as we learn more.