Crime

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Cathedral City

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:10 PM

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Cathedral City Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 27000 block of Shadowcrest Lane.

A Cathedral City Police officer confirmed to News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao that an officer shot a suspect. The suspect was alive, police said, but there was no word on his condition.

We've reached out to the Cathedral City Police Department for additional information. We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Crime

Jesus Reyes

