Local Congressional candidate Brian Hawkins arrested on multiple felony charges

San Jacinto Councilmember, and local Congressional candidate, Brian Hawkins was arrested over the weekend in Lake Elsinore.

The city of San Jacinto confirmed Hawkins' arrest in a news release on Monday.

"The Riverside County Sherriff’s Department and Riverside County District Attorney’s Office notified the City of San Jacinto of the arrest of City Councilmember Brian Hawkins," reads the city's news release.

City officials said it is unable to provide further details on Hawkins' arrest as it is still an ongoing investigation, however, the city has agreed to assist on the investigation should it be requested.

According to county jail records, Hawkins was arrested in Lake Elsinore. He faces four felonies charges, including two counts of assault on a person with great bodily injury and two counts of corporal punishment on a child.

Details on his arrest remain limited, News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's Office for additional details. The DA's office confirmed charges have not been officially filed as of Monday, however, there should be a filing decision by Thursday morning.

Hawkins remains in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

In addition to his position as councilmember of San Jacinto, Hawkins serves as the senior pastor at Divine Appointment Worship Center in San Jacinto, according to his Facebook page.

In 2022, Hawkins ran against Democrat Rep. Raul Ruiz for the 25th Congressional seat, which covers much of the Coachella Valley. Ruiz won the election with 56% of the vote.

In May, Hawkins announced his intention to run for Congress in 2024, this time in the 41st Congressional District, which is currently held by Republican Rep. Ken Calvert.

Hawkins was elected to the San Jacinto City Council in Nov. 2020, his term expires in Dec. 2024

