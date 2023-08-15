Shots fired after robbery attempt at jewelry store in downtown Palm Springs

Police are investigating a robbery attempt that led to gunshots at a jewelry store in the heart of downtown Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Gold Estate Jewelry on S Palm Canyon and Arenas Road at around 3:05 p.m., according to Lieutenant William Hutchinson of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that two suspects entered the store with hammers. It's unclear if anything was taken. Our crews at the scene saw the glass at the front of the store is broken out.

Shots were fired, but it is unclear who fired the shots, Hutchinson said. There were no injuries in the shooting.

The suspects remain on the loose. PSPD is flying a drone over the area of downtown trying to locate the suspects. They are also checking area cameras for clues.

Palm Canyon Drive remains open to vehicular traffic.

This is not the first smash-and-grab attempt in the Coachella Valley within the past month.

On July 25, a brazen theft at a jewelry store inside the Palm Desert mall led to a brief lockdown and heavy police presence at the mall.