Multiple suspects arrested in Indio burglary that included theft of child’s ashes

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an Indio storage unit that included the theft of a child's ashes.

The burglary was reported to police on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at Prime Storage at the 42900 block of Madison Street.

"During the burglary, multiple items were stolen including the ashes of the victim’s deceased son," reads a news release by the Indio Police Department.

Over the course of the next few days, detectives pursued multiple leads and authored numerous search warrants in the Coachella Valley. Four suspects were arrested following two traffic stops and a search warrant in the unincorporated area of Indio and Coachella.

Detectives were able to find some of the victim’s belongings at a motel in Bermuda Dunes, however, the ashes were not initially located.

Additional search warrants were served including one in Palm Desert that led to the arrest of a 54-year-old La Quinta man. A large amount of the victim’s property was located during this search warrant however, once again, the child's ashes were not found.

More search warrants were served in Indio and Coachella, one suspect was detained and an elaborate check fraud system was discovered, but police did not find evidence of the burglary.

At some point, the child's ashes were dropped off at a Cal Fire Station in Palm Desert. The ashes were returned to the family and the investigation continued.

Detectives were able to locate two more suspects in the burglary, a 43-year-old from Indio and a 31-year-old from Thousand Palms.

The Indio Police Department has an ongoing investigation regarding the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Andres Meraz at (760) 541-4120 or to report anonymous information, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).