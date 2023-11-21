Jury deliberations begin in trial of Palm Springs waiter accused of raping hotel patron

Jury deliberations got underway today in the trial of a 34-year-old man accused of sneaking into an inebriated woman's room at the Palm Springs hotel where he worked and sexually assaulting her as she lay unconscious.

Alejandro "Alex" Adan of Desert Hot Springs is charged with rape of an unconscious victim, rape of an intoxicated victim, assault with intent to commit rape, sexual penetration of an unconscious person, sexual penetration with a foreign object, burglary and theft.

Following four days of testimony, the prosecution and defense delivered closing statements Monday at the Banning Justice Center, after which Riverside County Superior Court Judge James Jennings directed jurors to return to start deliberations Tuesday morning, which they did.

Adan is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to a trial brief filed by the prosecution, on March 3, 2019, the victim, identified in court documents only as "Jane Doe," joined her mother and stepfather in a visit to the Coachella Valley.

The mom and stepdad, identified in documents as "Shelley" and "Tom," had their own room, while the victim had hers -- No. 435 at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, located on West Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Shelley and her daughter went to the hotel's High Bar early that afternoon and proceeded to spend over three hours there, according to the brief.

Adan had been employed as a waiter at the bar for 18 months and was the women's server, the narrative stated. He later told Palm Springs police investigators that he served the victim around four to five vodka sodas after she had consumed other beverages.

Either while she was at the bar or walking between there and her room, Jane Doe dropped her wallet with her hotel key card, according to the brief.

Adan told detectives that the woman was "flirting" with him, including giving him a kiss, but her mother described the victim as "wasted."

When the women returned to their respective rooms, they realized Jane Doe's wallet was missing, prompting a call to the front desk, where a clerk informed them that the item had been found. According to court papers, Adan volunteered to return the wallet himself, and while walking to the room, he allegedly slipped the victim's key card out of her pocketbook and into his pocket.

The defendant briefly spoke with Shelley, who informed him that she and her husband intended to go out to eat but couldn't take Jane Doe because the victim was passed out from drunkenness. Prosecutors alleged that Adan left but returned several times to surveil the two adjoining rooms, waiting to see Shelley and Tom leave.

When they did, the defendant admitted using the purloined card to gain access to Jane Doe's room, where he allegedly disrobed her as she lay sleeping on her stomach, then penetrated her with his fingers, according to the brief. Moments later, Adan removed his pants and "began having sex with her," court papers alleged.

The victim awoke in less than a minute and pushed away from the defendant, put on a bath robe and fled to her mother's adjacent room, just as Shelley and Tom returned to retrieve something before going to dinner, according to the prosecution.

Jane Doe told the couple, "Mom, this guy is having sex with me, and it's not OK,'' the brief said.

Her stepfather entered the victim's room and cornered Adan, while Shelley called 911. The police response was slow, and Tom kept watch over the defendant, refusing to let him leave until officers finally arrived almost an hour later, according to the brief.

When he was questioned, Adan told investigators, "I don't know what came through my mind. I felt like I was doing something wrong. I shouldn't have been there,'' the narrative said.

"When asked if the victim enjoyed (his presence), he admitted she did not,'' according to the brief.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Adan has no documented prior felony convictions.