Charges Filed Against man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Rancho Mirage

Felony charges were filed today against a 27-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Rancho Mirage and authorities sought the public's help regarding other possible victims of the defendant.

Reginald Demond Macon Jr. of Indio was charged with one felony count each of rape by force or fear, oral copulation by use of force or injury, penetration of a foreign object and making criminal threats to cause death or great bodily injury, according to court records.

He was set to be arraigned on the charges Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Deputies responded at 1 a.m. Dec. 9 to a hospital regarding a woman who was sexually assaulted in the 41000 block of Indian Trail, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. She provided deputies with a detailed description of the suspect.

Investigators with the Palm Desert sheriff's station Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation and identified Macon as the suspect, Milbrandt said. On Wednesday in the 47000 block of Van Buren Street in Indio, he was taken into custody by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team.

Macon was subsequently booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, where he remains held without bail, according to inmate records.

It is believed that there may be additional victims so the Palm Desert sheriff's station is seeking the publics help with information about similar incidents allegedly involving Macon, according to Milbrandt. Anyone with additional information was asked to call Investigator Iniguez at 760-836-1600.