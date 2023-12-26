Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs crash

A 38-year-old man suspected of driving through a red light in Desert Hot Springs and causing a collision that led to another man's death was charged today with murder.

Tyson Michael Rodriguez, 38, of Arcata is set to be arraigned on the charge Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded at 11:43 p.m. Dec. 20 to a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the area of Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Rodriguez was driving a Kia Sorrento northbound on Palm Drive while the second driver, identified only as a 59-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident, was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Hacienda Avenue, according to police. Rodriguez allegedly drove through the red light and broadsided the Focus.

"The driver of the Focus was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,'' police wrote in a statement. "Alcohol does appear to be a factor in this collision.''

Rodriguez was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.

Anyone with additional information on the crash was asked to call Corporal Mcguire at 760-329-2904, ext. 366 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867 (STOP).