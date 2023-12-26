Suspected drunken motorist triggers crash that kills Cathedral City woman

A 21-year-old man is in custody for allegedly driving drunk and triggering a three-vehicle crash in Cathedral City that killed another motorist, authorities said today.

The suspect was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle that was going northbound on Date Palm Drive when it made an unsafe turn into the southbound lanes and struck two other vehicles, the Cathedral City Police Department reported.

Police were dispatched at 11:21 p.m. Sunday to the crash scene at Date Palm Drive, south of Varner Road. Arriving paramedics pronounced a woman, who had been driving a vehicle, dead at the scene.

"The driver of the vehicle that made the unsafe turning movement, fled the scene but was later apprehended and booked into Riverside County John Benoit Detention Center,'' a police statement said. "The driver arrested was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics."

Cathedral City police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 760-770-0300. Calls can also be made, anonymously, through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling 760-341-7867; or through the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.