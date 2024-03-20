Man suspected of two-month span of window smash burglaries across Coachella Valley

A 41-year-old man suspected of multiple window-smash burglaries throughout the Coachella Valley over the last two months was behind bars today.

The suspect, an Indio resident, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of 17 counts of commercial burglary, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Patrick Mushinskie.

The burglaries occurred at numerous businesses throughout the Coachella Valley between February and March, prompting the sheriff's La Quinta Special Enforcement Team to assume the investigation, Mushinskie said.

After investigators identified the suspect, a search warrant was served Tuesday at his home and he was arrested. He was subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he remains held on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.

Anyone with additional information about the alleged crimes was asked to call the sheriff's Thermal station at 760-863-8990.