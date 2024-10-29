18-year-old Coachella murder suspect charged

Charges were officially filed today against an 18-year-old suspect accused of murdering another 18-year-old man in Coachella with a 17-year-old boy.

Fabian Diaz is set to be arraigned on felony counts including murder during an initial court appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Tuesday, according to inmate records.

Diaz and the boy are both Coachella residents.

Due to the juvenile's age, his identity and updates on charges were not released.

Deputies responded to the 84900 block of Calle Rojo around 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 28 to a report of shots being fired, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

They found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered medical aid, but the victim, who was later identified as Isaac Gonzalez of Coachella, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects responsible for the murder and arrested Diaz and the boy on Friday.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and conspiracy. Diaz was booked into the Southwest Detention Center where he was being held on $1 million bail, and the 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with additional information about the death was encouraged to contact investigator D. Robertson or investigator J. Newby at 951-955-2777.