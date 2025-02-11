Man accused of shooting at Palm Desert mall found not guilty of attempted murder

Update 2/11/25 - 5:45 p.m.

Daniel Joseph Santacroce was acquitted on all but one charge.

Santacroce was found guilty of possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The jury found him not guilty of all other counts, including attempted murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

Original Report 2/11/25 - 4:45 p.m.

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Jury deliberations got underway today in the trial of a Desert Hot Springs man accused of shooting more than three dozen bullets at four young men standing outside a Palm Desert mall, causing damage but no injuries.

Daniel Joseph Santacroce was arrested in 2023 following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the attack at The Shops in the 72-800 block of Highway 111.

Santacroce is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count each of shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a short-barreled firearm and being an accessory to a felony.

The prosecution and defense completed closing statements in the week-long trial on Monday, and Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson directed the jury to return to the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta on Tuesday morning to begin deliberating, which the panel did.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center.

Santacroce's co-defendants, Allen Curcio Adams Jr. and Alexander Brice Alvarado, both of Adelanto, were charged separately, and both pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder. Each man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

According to a trial brief filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, on the afternoon of Feb. 2, 2023, the defendants were in the mall parking lot with several friends, whose identities were not disclosed, when they encountered members of the West Drive Locos gang in a 2012 Dodge Caravan. Adams was affiliated with the rival 12th Street Crips, and the parties in the Caravan zeroed in on him, ``possibly throwing up gang signs,'' the brief said.

The occupants of the Caravan parked next to a JC Penney's and went into the mall, purchasing food and then returning to the vehicle. Prosecutors alleged Santacroce was armed with a .40-caliber ``fully automatic'' Glock pistol that had been modified with a short rifle barrel and magazine that held 40 rounds.

Though not a gang member, the defendant allegedly decided to join his friends in confronting the occupants of the Caravan, according to court papers. Adams, Alvarado, Santacroce and another party, whose identity was not disclosed, got into a 2016 Lincoln MKZ and drove to where the Caravan was parked. When they spotted the four young men -- identified only by the initials ``A.R.,'' ``M.R.,'' ``P.G.'' and ``G.R.'' -- returning to the Caravan, either Adams or Alvarado yelled at them, followed by Santacroce allegedly opening fire with the Glock, prosecutors said.

The brief alleged that over 30 rounds were discharged from the gun, damaging the Caravan, another car in the line of fire and the exterior wall of the store. No one was hit.

Prosecutors said that as the Lincoln sped out of the parking area, one of the victims who had been targeted opened fire with a 9mm handgun, not hitting the defendants but busting the car's rear window. The retaliatory shooter wasn't identified.

Relying on witnesses' statements and mall security videos, sheriff's detectives were eventually able to piece together what occurred, culminating in the arrests of Adams and Alvarado a month later. Santacroce was arrested in June of that year.

He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.