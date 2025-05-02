Local private teacher pleads not guilty to 21 counts of molesting teen

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A teacher at a private school in Rancho Mirage charged with raping a teenager pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Stephen Spurlock, 43, a now former 3rd grade teacher at Palm Valley School, is charged with 21 felonies, including 19 counts of rape. He is set to return to court on May 7 at the Joshua Tree courthouse.

In addition to his time at PVS, Spurlock worked as a guest teacher/certificated specialist in the Desert Sands Unified School District from August 2013 to June 2022.

Spurlock's wife, Ashley Spurlock, works as the Head of Lower School at PVS. School leaders said that while the charges did not involve Mrs. Spurlock, she has been placed on administrative leave and restricted from campus.

Spurlock, a Yucca Valley resident, was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, his arrest came a day after a 911 call alerted authorities to allegations of ongoing sexual abuse between Spurlock and a teenager.

Deputies learned that Spurlock molested the victim on countless occasions over a nearly two-year span.

Investigators located additional evidence of the crime during a search warrant at Spurlock's Yucca Valley residence, authorities added.

PVS officials told News Channel 3 that the incident did not involve a PVS student, nor did it occur on school property.

Detectives believe that, given the nature of this abuse by Spurlock and in his capacity as a school teacher and coach, it's believed there may be additional victims in both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Spurlock is urged to immediately contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at 760-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

PVS officials urge parents who have concerns about the investigation or have information on the case, contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station.

