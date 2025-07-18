Indio Police arrest driver found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and 12-gauge shotgun

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- An Indio Officer arrested a driver after finding fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The traffic enforcement stop occurred for an equipment violation when it was discovered by the Indio Police Officer the driver of the vehicle had been driving without a valid license.

Following that discovery, the driver consented to a vehicle search that led to the discovery of a loaded 12-gauge gun placed in the bag on the front passenger’s lap.

A further search of the vehicle revealed 24 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of fentanyl, 17 individual baggies each containing 0.1 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of cocaine and multiple scales and packaging materials consistent with narcotic sales.

The driver was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for multiple weapons and narcotic violations.

We have reached out to the Indio Police Department for more information on this incident.

