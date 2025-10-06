Skip to Content
22 arrested, 9 guns seized at Mongols biker gathering in Palm Springs

Bikers parked in downtown Palm Springs (July 2016)
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - About 1,000 members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club gathered in Palm Springs over the weekend for the group's annual national meeting, leading to 22 arrests and the seizure of nine firearms, police said Monday.

The gathering began Friday at Hotel Zoso and drew a large law enforcement presence from multiple agencies, according to Palm Springs Police Lt. Gustavo Araiza.

Police Chief Andrew Mills said the Mongols -- an international outlaw motorcycle gang -- met to "elect a president,'' and that three guns were seized along with other contraband from members on Friday.

The names of those arrested and details about the charges were not immediately released.

