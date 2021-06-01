Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes discusses the return of Coachella and Stagecoach in 2022

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced the highly anticipated return of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals after a two-year delay.

Coachella will be held on April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Stagecoach will be held on April 29-May 1st, 2022

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Indio is the host city of both festivals, which attract hundreds of thousands of people to the area.

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes joined Peter Daut to discuss what this will mean for the city and its businesses.