Coachella Valley Questions Answered
Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes discusses the return of Coachella and Stagecoach in 2022

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice announced the highly anticipated return of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals after a two-year delay.

Coachella will be held on April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022.

Stagecoach will be held on April 29-May 1st, 2022

Indio is the host city of both festivals, which attract hundreds of thousands of people to the area.

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes joined Peter Daut to discuss what this will mean for the city and its businesses.

Brandon Iriarte

