‘Covered California’ raising awareness for open healthcare enrollment

Almost 80,000 people in Riverside County are without health insurance. So Covered California is now looking to help those people find a plan that works for them through the 2024 open enrollment.

From now until January 31, anyone in need can apply for health insurance through Covered California. The organization says options are more affordable than ever with some plans just $10 or less per month.

"It's so important if you are one of those people or you know and love one of those people that now is the time to think about coverage and take time to explore what options are available to you and your family," said Jessica Altman, executive director for Covered California.

Altman added, "People are always surprised that it is within reach. It's more affordable than they think it is and that it is for them. Covered California has no income limit. We do offer financial assistance, so the more you need the more you get."

For more information about open enrollment, visit www.coveredca.com.