Winner of the St. Jude Dream Home will be announced tonight at 7 pm
Tonight, we will finally know the winner of this year's Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Tune in tonight beginning at 7 p.m. on News Channel 3 as Angela Chen announces the winner of the Dream Home along with the winners of a variety of other prizes. You can also watch the live stream below:
One lucky person will be the new owner of this home, built by GHA Companies and valued at an estimated $575,000.
The Dream Home is inside the gated Palm Desert community of Genesis near Portola and Gerald Ford.
Thanks to all of you, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!
