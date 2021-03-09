Winner of the St. Jude Dream Home will be announced tonight at 7 pm

Dream Home

Tonight, we will finally know the winner of this year's Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Tune in tonight beginning at 7 p.m. on News Channel 3 as Angela Chen announces the winner of the Dream Home along with the winners of a variety of other prizes. You can also watch the live stream below:

One lucky person will be the new owner of this home, built by GHA Companies and valued at an estimated $575,000.

The Dream Home is inside the gated Palm Desert community of Genesis near Portola and Gerald Ford.

Thanks to all of you, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

Click here to take a virtual tour of the Dream Home