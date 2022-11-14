Register to find out when raffle tickets for 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway go on sale

KESQ News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up once again to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The next Dream Home is being built right now by GHA Companies in the Montage community in Palm Desert.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, has an estimated value starting at $925,000. It will include upgrades from local company smart tech, that will make it the home of the future.

"We feel St. Jude is one of the best organizations in the country. it's a great opportunity for us as a small business to give back to our community," said Ron Galippo, president of Smart Tech.

"So, here at the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, we have the exciting opportunity to be setting the house up with complete home automation. That'll include our smart thermostat, our smart door lock, and our security system all working through the alarm.com platform, which is one of the newest and most seamless integrations we have into the security industry at the moment," said Willy Galippo, vice president of Smart Tech.

The last Dream Home in Palm Desert sold out fast, weeks before the deadline, so you'll want to stay tuned for updates.

