Earthquake Alert

At 10:40 this morning a significant quake measuring 5.8 in magnitude struck in the Eastern Sierra just South of Lone Pine in the Owens Valley. People felt light shaking as far as Carson City, NV and Las Vegas, as well as Long Beach and Sacramento, California.

There are no immediate reports of injuries of significant damage. The area is part of the frequently traveled 395 corridor that runs from the deserts to Mammoth Lakes.