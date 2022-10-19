Skip to Content
Earthquake Alert
County Emergency Management Dept. discusses 2022 Great California Shakeout

On Thursday, millions of people across the state are expected to take part in this year's "Great California Shakeout."

Given the Coachella Valley's proximity to the San Andreas Fault, officials said it's important to always be ready for a major earthquake.

Thursday at 10:20 a.m., earthquake drills will be held throughout the state. It's a chance to review and update emergency-preparedness plans and supplies and to secure your space to prevent damage or injuries.

County officials say the shakeout should be taken seriously.

"A lot of times people forget what they need to be doing when an earthquake actually happens. So the shakeout is an opportunity to practice what we recommend you do in an earthquake, so drop, cover and hold on, and also have that conversation of what to do if you were to have an earthquake in your workplace or with your family," said Shane Reichardt, senior public information specialist for the Riverside County Emergency Management Dept.

For more information on the Great California Shakeout: https://www.shakeout.org/california/

Jesus Reyes

