Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar could be appointed new DSUSD Superintendent on Tuesday

The Desert Sands Unified School District could have its next superintendent approved next week.

On Tuesday, the DSUSD Board of Education will decide whether or not to appoint Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar as the new superintendent of the district.

May-Vollmar currently serves as the district's assistant superintendent of educational services.

If approved, she would start on July 1, 2022.

May-Vollmar takes over for Scott Bailey, who announced his retirement in November.

Bailey has held the position since 2017.

