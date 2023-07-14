Help us ‘Pack The Bus’ with school supplies for local students

Got school supplies?

News Channel 3 and SunLine Transit Agency return to host the 9th annual "Pack the Bus" school supply drive on Thursday, July 20, between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Palm Desert off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

Pack the Bus, co-sponsored by Alpha Media, KESQ, and Wal-Mart, will benefit the well-known non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters to distribute necessary school supplies all around the Coachella Valley to those in need.

Top-needed school supplies include: backpacks, calculators, crayons, markers, colored pencils, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, rulers, scissors, pencils, pencil cases, glue sticks, pens, Sharpies, tissue paper, three-ring binders, composition books, and notebook paper.

All donations should be new or unused.

Donation drop-off:

July 20 between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

At Wal-Mart in Palm Desert - 34-500 Monterey Ave.